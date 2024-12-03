Post-Fengal Effect: Karnataka Braces For Heavy Rains Till December 4

Bengaluru: The post-Fengal effect still batters Karnataka as it witnessed significant downpours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts with a forecast of continuous rainfall till December 4.

Districts under Alert and School Closures

Districts like Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkaballapur are the most affected. As a precaution, local administrations have declared holidays for schools and colleges. In Chamarajanagar, only degree colleges conducting examinations will remain open, while Chikkamagaluru has extended holidays to primary schools, high schools, and Anganwadis. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, schools and colleges will remain open despite a looming yellow alert, raising concerns from parents about the safety of offspring while navigating inundated roads and reduced visibility. In the wake of such inclement weather, several private schools have shut their doors considering the kids' safety.

"Cyclone Fengal has brought unprecedented rains to Karnataka, and our primary focus is ensuring public safety while minimizing disruptions," said an official of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority.

IMD Forecast

The IMD forecast continued rainfall in Karnataka, particularly in southern and interior regions, with varying intensities. An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Mysuru, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru. Yellow alerts for moderate rainfall have been issued for Bengaluru, Mandya, and Hassan. Littoral Karnataka stares at additional risks, with warnings of windspeed accompanied by squalls reaching 55 kmph, prompting advisories for fishermen to stay off the sea.

Bengaluru’s Weather Situation

The capital city is experiencing steady downpours, leading to traffic snarls, waterlogging, and a noticeable drop in temperatures, with the lows reaching 16°C. Despite these challenges, Bengaluru Urban's deputy commissioner has maintained that the situation does not necessitate the closure of schools, though parents remain apprehensive.

"Despite the yellow alert, schools remain open as the rainfall is manageable. We are closely monitoring the situation," the deputy commissioner said.

The state administration is on high alert, advising residents to avoid flood-prone areas, riverbanks, and waterlogged zones. Emergency response teams have been deployed to tackle potential disasters. Additionally, the IMD has emphasised the importance of maintaining caution as the cyclone's remnants are expected to impact Karnataka's weather in the coming days.

"Heavy rains are a challenge, but we must remain vigilant and cautious to prevent mishaps and ensure safety for all," IMD, Karnataka spokesperson S C Patil said.

As Karnataka battles the double whammy of heavy rains and Fengal aftereffects, the focus remains on public safety and efficient disruption management. With forecasts indicating rainfall until December 4, authorities are gearing up for contingencies to minimise the impact on the residents.