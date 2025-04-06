Post Delhi Debacle, Kejriwal Shifts Focus To Punjab

New Delhi: After the debacle in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal seems to have shifted his focus to Punjab, where the party is in power. He is seen spearheading the anti-drug campaign in the state while his party members are taking on the BJP in the home bastion. The situation has been termed as 'Kejriwal's fight for existence' by senior political analyst N K Singh.

The setback in Delhi has left the AAP's strategy topsy-turvy. While party MP Sanjay Singh is vocal about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, former Delhi CM Atishi is cornering the government on the power crisis, and former minister Saurabh Bhardwaj is adopting an aggressive stance on the Kapil Mishra case, Kejriwal's absence is glaring.

In Punjab, Kejriwal claims that thousands of drug peddlers have been arrested in one month with bulldozers razing houses of many influential people to the ground. "Either stop selling drugs in Punjab, or leave Punjab," he warned.

The aggressive campaign seems to be receiving public support, and political experts believe this is not just an administrative initiative, but a well-thought-out political strategy. "Kejriwal is working on a new strategy after the Delhi debacle. This is not just an electoral defeat for him, but a battle for survival. If Punjab is too lost, it will be difficult for AAP to remain relevant at the national level. The central government has already cornered him on legal fronts. He has only one option now, to strengthen Punjab," Singh said.

Singh added that there is nothing much left to do in Delhi at the moment. The assembly elections are still far away. The government has no major work left. On the contrary, there are still two years for the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab. There is a palpable public resentment about governance, and Kejriwal wants to turn this dissatisfaction into an opportunity with his presence, Singh said.

Singh believes that Kejriwal is trying to revive his old image of an anti-corruption crusader with the issue of drugs. "Drugs are a big and sensitive issue in Punjab. This is a subject which doesn't hurt the sentiment of any religion, caste or class. This is the reason why it is a safe and effective political issue. It can be more effective than the farmers' movement or religion-based politics. Many Akali Dal leaders have also been found involved in drug cases, which has given AAP a direct opportunity to attack," Singh added.

On whether his distance from Delhi will be harmful for the party, Singh said focusing on Punjab is a pragmatic strategy. "If Kejriwal performs well in the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, it will not only provide stability and political relevance to AAP in Punjab, but will also strengthen it in states like Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," Singh added.