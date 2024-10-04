ETV Bharat / bharat

POSH Serious Matter, Centre Should Be Vigilant As Model Employer: Delhi HC

New Delhi: Stating that allegations of sexual harassment at workplace was a "serious matter", the Delhi High Court has said the Centre, being a "model employer", should be vigilant in relation to appointment of a person facing such charges.

The court's observations came while dealing with a plea challenging an appointment to a directorial post in Union Bank of India in the face of a sexual harassment complaint against the person. The court granted time to the authorities to file their response to the public interest litigation (PIL) by the complainant woman and said it expected the central government to take "remedial action" in the matter.

"If there is a POSH [Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act] case, we expect Union of India to be far more vigilant. Don't ask us to say something which is unpalatable. You take remedial action to maintain dignity of office," the court said. It said POSH is a serious matter in today's time. If the charge is framed, it is a serious case, it added.

"As a model employer, you have to maintain dignity of office," a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan orally told the Centre's counsel. The court further said a clear message has to go to the society that people occupying high posts are gender sensitive. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said a PIL was not maintainable in the present case.

During the hearing, the court, however, questioned how clearance was given by the authorities in the matter and the appointee was considered as "eligible" when there were sexual harassment allegations.