Three Die as Portion of Factory Collapses in Northwest Delhi

New Delhi: At least three people died after a portion of a factory collapsed in Delhi on Friday, officials said. They added that the building was located in the E Block of the Industrial area in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

Officials said a few more people might still be trapped underneath the rubble and a rescue operation is underway.

According to sources, construction and repair work was ongoing in the factory when the incident took place. On receiving the information, Delhi Police and fire brigade reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

The trapped victims were rescued and sent to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared three of them dead.