Three Die as Portion of Factory Collapses in Northwest Delhi

New Delhi: At least three people died after a portion of a factory collapsed in Delhi on Friday, officials said. They added that the building was located in the E Block of the Industrial area in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.
Officials said a few more people might still be trapped underneath the rubble and a rescue operation is underway.
According to sources, construction and repair work was ongoing in the factory when the incident took place. On receiving the information, Delhi Police and fire brigade reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.
The trapped victims were rescued and sent to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared three of them dead.
"A woman was rescued from the debris and has been admitted to the hospital and another man is said to be critical", said CL Meena, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.
Four people have been rescued safely, officials said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue team are engaged to remove the debris, officials added.
Earlier, an elderly woman and her three granddaughters died after the roof of their house suddenly collapsed in Etah district. Two other family members were injured in the mishap. Jaithra's Kotwali in-charge Rajkumar Singh said that the roof of the concrete house of Ram Gopal, son of Kader Singh, collapsed at Nagla Kookpura under Jaithra police station limits.
