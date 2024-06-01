Porsche Crash Case: Maharashtra CM Has Assured Thorough Probe, Says Deceased's MP-Based Father

Jabalpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed grief over the May 19 Pune Porsche crash and promised the guilty will not be spared, the father of IT professional Ashwini Koshta, who was killed in the incident, said here on Saturday. An officer on special duty sent by the Maharashtra government to Jabalpur facilitated the talk over phone with CM Shinde, Ashwini's father Suresh Koshta told PTI.

Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died on May 19 after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old drunk boy, hit their motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The subsequent revelations of a massive cover-up to ensure the minor gets off the hook allegedly involving his kin as well as doctors from a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's second largest city provoked national outrage.

"CM Shinde expressed grief over the incident. He assured us of a thorough investigation in the case. He asserted the the culprits will not be spared. The Maharashtra CM told me he will monitor the case and review it daily," Suresh Koshta informed. Expressing shock at the alleged involvement of the mother of the juvenile in the conspiracy to change the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption, Suresh Koshta said he was extremely pained to see so many departments indulge in corrupt practices to cover up the matter.

"It is unimaginable. No one can be trusted these days," rued Ashwini's distraught mother Mamta Koshta. Suresh Koshta said he had sought the intervention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure the probe into the case in the neighbouring state is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

On Saturday, the juvenile's mother was arrested after the Pune police's probe confirmed that his blood samples were replaced with hers. During the day, the Pune police spoke to the minor for about an hour in their presence of his mother in the observation home where he is lodged till June 5.

Pune police have so far arrested the minor's father, grandfather, two doctors and a staffer of government-run Sassoon Hospital for alleged involvement in various aspects of the case, ranging from swapping of blood samples to confining and threatening a driver to take blame for the crash.