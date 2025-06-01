Rajkot: Saddam Bapu Qadri, a young Muslim advocate from Jamnagar, Gujarat, has started an Ahimsa Padyatra (peace march) from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The rare display is inspired by the Gandhian philosophy of the message of non-violence.

“The march is aimed at registering a silent yet powerful protest against the recent April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed,” said Qadri. “It will also bring the message of peace, unity, and national integrity,” he said.

The padyatra started from Porbandar on Friday and reached Rajkot on Saturday, when Qadri received a rousing reception, and he was felicitated in the public square of Upleta city.

Porbandar to Pahalgam: Muslim Advocate Walks the Path of Mahatma Gandhi Against Terror Attack (ETV Bharat)

Bhim Army Ekta Manch, Hindu-Muslim leaders and political representatives from the Upleta bus stand square participated in the event.

On the occasion, flowers were offered to the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar near the bus stand, and slogans like “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad” were raised.

Qadri was also honoured with flowers and bouquets at the square by both Hindu and Muslim leaders. Locals also participated in the padyatra from the bus stand square, Bavla Chowk, Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Zikriya Chowk, and Nagnath Chowk to the main road of Upleta to encourage him.

“I adopted Gandhiji’s path to eliminate violence from India and to make non-violence supreme,” he said. “I also want to give a strong response to terrorism and remember those killed in the Pahalgam attack,” Qadri said.

Porbandar to Pahalgam: Muslim Advocate Walks the Path of Mahatma Gandhi Against Terror Attack (ETV Bharat)

Another aim of the yatra is to collect donations and send them to the families whose near ones were injured and killed in the Pahalgam attack.