Poppy cultivation In Myanmar Is Expanding And Entering India: NCB

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At a time when several law-enforcing agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been investigating the involvement of narco-terrorism in Manipur violence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that poppy cultivation in Myanmar is expanding and becoming more productive.

The federal agency said that such drugs are majorly trafficked into India through land borders along northeastern States.

The NCB has compiled a report on the seizure and trafficking of drugs and other psychotropic substances from Myanmar into India which is viewed by ETV Bharat.

India and Myanmar share a border of 1,643 km. Four northeastern states share their border with Myanmar, including Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km), and Mizoram (510 km).

The agency further said that synthetic drugs like Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) are also transported from Myanmar to India along the North-Eastern border states.

“The ATS trafficking sourced from India has their major destination including Australia, Malaysia and Thailand,” a senior NCB official said here on Saturday.

Data compiled by NCB in possession of this correspondent said that 78 kg of ATS have been seized by the law-enforcing agencies in Assam in 2024. As many as 49 kg of ATS were seized in Manipur, 849 kg of ATS in Mizoram, 1 kg in Nagaland, and 90 kg have been seized from Tripura.

Similarly, 0.36 kg cocaine has been seized in Assam in 2024. The law enforcement agencies seized 26,217 kg of ganja in Assam in 2024, followed by 186.40 kg of heroin.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 2,518 kg of ganja were seized in 2024, followed by 3.65 kg of heroin.

At least 130 kg of ganja has been seized in Manipur, followed by 22.32 kg of heroin in 2024. The law-enforcing agencies seized 5,439 kg of ganja and 6.13 kg of heroin from Meghalaya in 2024. In Mizoram, 204.23 litres of codeine were seized in 202,4 followed by 742 ganja and 134.30 kg of heroin. 545 kg of ganja and 16.56 kg of heroin have been seized in Nagaland during the same period.