Poppy cultivation In Myanmar Is Expanding And Entering India: NCB

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: At a time when several law-enforcing agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been investigating the involvement of narco-terrorism in Manipur violence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that poppy cultivation in Myanmar is expanding and becoming more productive.
The federal agency said that such drugs are majorly trafficked into India through land borders along northeastern States.
The NCB has compiled a report on the seizure and trafficking of drugs and other psychotropic substances from Myanmar into India which is viewed by ETV Bharat.
India and Myanmar share a border of 1,643 km. Four northeastern states share their border with Myanmar, including Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km), and Mizoram (510 km).
The agency further said that synthetic drugs like Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) are also transported from Myanmar to India along the North-Eastern border states.
“The ATS trafficking sourced from India has their major destination including Australia, Malaysia and Thailand,” a senior NCB official said here on Saturday.
Data compiled by NCB in possession of this correspondent said that 78 kg of ATS have been seized by the law-enforcing agencies in Assam in 2024. As many as 49 kg of ATS were seized in Manipur, 849 kg of ATS in Mizoram, 1 kg in Nagaland, and 90 kg have been seized from Tripura.
Similarly, 0.36 kg cocaine has been seized in Assam in 2024. The law enforcement agencies seized 26,217 kg of ganja in Assam in 2024, followed by 186.40 kg of heroin.
In Arunachal Pradesh, 2,518 kg of ganja were seized in 2024, followed by 3.65 kg of heroin.
At least 130 kg of ganja has been seized in Manipur, followed by 22.32 kg of heroin in 2024. The law-enforcing agencies seized 5,439 kg of ganja and 6.13 kg of heroin from Meghalaya in 2024. In Mizoram, 204.23 litres of codeine were seized in 202,4 followed by 742 ganja and 134.30 kg of heroin. 545 kg of ganja and 16.56 kg of heroin have been seized in Nagaland during the same period.
In Sikkim, at least 2.48 kg of heroin has been seized in 2024. At least 29,530 kg of ganja and 9.39 kg of cocaine have been seized by the law-enforcing agencies from Tripura in 2024.
Significantly, a major portion of Methaqualone and Mandrax seizures were done at airports of New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.
NCB has seized at least 11,477.10 kg of Acetic Anhydride, 8,211 kg of Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS), 1,483.30 kg of cocaine, 20,772.30 litres of Codeine and 264.49 kg of Ephedrine, among other drugs have been seized from across India in 2024.
As per data, 5,410 kg of heroin, 3,805 kg of opium, 218 kg of cocaine, and 1,224 kg of ATS drugs have been seized in 2022, whereas 2,986 kg of heroin, 8,533 kg of opium, 292 kg of cocaine and 3,406 kg of ATS have been seized by the law-enforcing agencies in 2023.
Trafficking of Heroin in India takes place mostly through its Eastern and Western borders.
“Trafficking of Heroin remains a constant challenge for DLEAs (Drug Law Enforcement Field Officers) in India. In recent times, trafficking of huge quantities of Heroin through maritime routes has emerged as a significant challenge,” another official said.
According to the data, New Delhi with 1,396.39 kg, Karnataka with 13.53 kg and Gujarat with 13.19 kg of cocaine are the top three States where law-enforcing agencies seized the maximum quantity of drugs in 2024.
“The problems of terrorism, drugs and international organized crime are significant challenges to our country. These problems are mostly occurring across the border States, especially in Punjab and the North-Eastern States of India. Terrorists around the world and in every region appear to be increasing their involvement in the trafficking of illegal drugs, primarily as a source of financing for their terrorist operations,” the official said.
Narco-terrorists participate directly or indirectly in the cultivation, manufacture, transportation and or distribution of Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Drugs.
“Several terrorist groups provide security for drug traffickers transporting their products through territories under the control of terrorist organizations or their supporters,” the official said.
As per the information available with NCB, composite seizures (seizure of drugs along with arms, ammunition, Fake Indian Currency Notes) have been affected by Law Enforcement Agencies in India.
“Most of these seizures are reported from the Indo-Pak border in the States of Punjab, Rajasthan, and J&K. Few seizures have been made in West Bengal, Odisha, MP, UP, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya,” the NCB said.
