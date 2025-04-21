PM Modi 'Deeply Pained' By Pope Francis' Demise: 'Will Always Be Remembered As Beacon Of Compassion'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, hailing him as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage. Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died at the age of 88 on Monday.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. "

He added, "From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."

Recalling his meeting with Francis, PM wrote, "I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement. Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.