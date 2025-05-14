Poonch Starts Limping To Normalcy Even As Fear Pervades

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Life is limping back to normal in the border town of Poonch which had witnessed heavy shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) last week, as India-Pakistan tensions had escalated after Operation Sindoor. The markets have opened, and people have started going about their daily routine. Most of the shops have opened, barring those extensively damaged.

However, fear pervades the minds of the people who witnessed shells landing on houses and other infrastructure. A total of 13 people lost their lives in Poonch district, with most fatalities reported from the town. Several others received critical as well as minor injuries. The trauma of living under the shadow of death continues to haunt them.

Abdul Gani, who is in his late 60s, said, “It is a good sign that life has returned to normal and people are back in their homes and performing their daily work. Be it people living on borders or our forces who protect the borders, everybody has a life and family to look after. We are happy that both countries have reached a ceasefire, which will surely bring relief. We hope the truce will continue and people will live in peace."

Poonch town was the worst-affected area in the entire Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed the brunt of artillery shelling from the Pakistani forces.

People lost their loved ones, and many are still recovering in hospitals. Be it the father of Zain and Zoya, twins who were killed in the shelling or the children of Amarjeet Singh, a retired soldier, who have lost their sole bread earner or others for whom the shelling has brought only misery.

"The father of Zain and Zoya still doesn't know that his kids have died in the shelling," said former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti after meeting the uncle of these kids in their ancestral village.

The people are returning to their homes after the ceasefire, but life is not going to be the same again as the recent shelling has left an everlasting impact on the area. (With inputs from Irfan Mughal from Poonch)