Poonch Gurudwara Hit By Pakistan, Three Sikh Devotees Killed: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal

Poonch: As Pakistan has resorted to artillery firing across the Line of Control (LoC) following missile strikes by Indian armed forces under Operation Sindoor, three Sikh devotees have reportedly been killed in central Gurudwara in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.
The deaths were confirmed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal who said Pakistan forces targeted the central Gurudwara in Poonch, killing three Sikh devotees.
In a post on X, Badal said, "Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives."
The senior leader, on behalf of the Akali Dal, expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased and prayed for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones.
"We demand that the martyrs be honoured for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief. The Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the country. We stand like a rock with our armed forces," he said.
"Although the Shiromani Akali Dal and our country stand for peace, if our honour is challenged by the enemy, we need no reminder to fulfill our patriotic duties," Badal warned.
As per officials, 12 civilians, including a woman and three children aged between 12 and 14 years, were killed and 42 others were injured in overnight heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
