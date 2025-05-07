ETV Bharat / bharat

Poonch Gurudwara Hit By Pakistan, Three Sikh Devotees Killed: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal

Poonch: As Pakistan has resorted to artillery firing across the Line of Control (LoC) following missile strikes by Indian armed forces under Operation Sindoor, three Sikh devotees have reportedly been killed in central Gurudwara in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.

The deaths were confirmed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal who said Pakistan forces targeted the central Gurudwara in Poonch, killing three Sikh devotees.

In a post on X, Badal said, "Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives."

The senior leader, on behalf of the Akali Dal, expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased and prayed for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones.