Pondy CM Rangasamy Greets PM Modi On Eve Of His Birthday

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his birthday. In a message to Modi, the Chief Minister said, "Your commitment and dedication to the welfare of our country and its people is highly admirable, there is no doubt that your transformative and inspirational leadership elevated our nation to newer heights of glory."

Expressing his sincere regards to the efforts of the Prime Minister for the progress, development and social harmony of our fellow citizens, the Chief Minister wished Narendra Modi on behalf of himself and the people of Puducherry more years of new hopes and directions to the people of India. Rangasamy is heading AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the Union Territory of Puducherry.