Pollution In Godavari Triggers Oxygen Depletion In Bay Of Bengal, Researches Urge Action

Hyderabad: A recent study has revealed that oxygen levels in the Bay of Bengal are significantly dropping in areas where the polluted waters of the Godavari River flow into the sea. The 10-kilometre stretch near the river's mouth has been identified as a critical hypoxic zone, posing severe threats to marine ecosystems.

The collaborative research, led by Dr Sreejith from the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (Goa), included contributions from Dr Feba Francis of the University of Hyderabad and Dr VVSS Sharma of the National Institute of Oceanography (Vizag). Their findings were published on November 4 in the international journal Frontiers in Marine Science and highlighted by the University of Hyderabad in a statement on Thursday.

Key Causes

The study identified multiple sources of pollution contributing to the oxygen depletion: