Pollachi Sexual Assault Case Verdict Likely In May

The entire trial was conducted through video conferencing, given the sensitivity of the case as the accused are lodged in the Central Jail in Salem.

The accused being presened in the court. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

Coimbatore: The Pollachi sexual assault case, which has shaken not only Tamil Nadu but the entire country, is being heard by the Coimbatore Mahila Court, and it is likely to pronounce the verdict in May. The brutality of the gang that targeted and sexually assaulted several women in Pollachi in 2019, recorded their video and threatened them, has been exposed.

None people, Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Vasanthakumar, Sathish, Manivannan, Arulanandam, Heran Paul, Babu and Arunkumar were arrested by the police, and CBI took up the investigation.

The entire trial was conducted through video conferencing, given the sensitivity of the case as the accused are lodged in the Central Jail in Salem. All the witnesses were examined and lawyers presented their arguments before the court in the closed courtrooms.

In this situation, after the prosecution's witness examination was completed, all nine accused were produced before the Mahila Court on Saturday to be questioned in this regard.

After the conclusion of the prosecution's testimony, the accused were interrogated. It is said that each accused was asked about 50 questions.

The verdict in the case is expected to be announced soon after the witness hearings are over. In this situation, they have been questioned in the final stages, and it is expected that the verdict in the case will be announced sometime in May.

