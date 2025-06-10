ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Panel's Training To Frontline Election Functionaries 'Game Changer' For Strengthening Democracy

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India's initiative for the first time at the central level for organising capacity-building programmes for the frontline election functionaries including the Booth Level Officers and Supervisors, is a game changer towards strengthening the democracy at the grassroots.

Such trainings being organised by the poll panel with the objective of providing better services to people aim to improve the quality of the electoral process.

The Booth Level Officers are the first interface of the Election Commission of India with the voters and have a vital role in ensuring correct and updated electoral rolls. The capacity building programme is aimed to benefit all the existing electors of the country, which is around 100 crore.

During the capacity building programme, they are being trained to ensure accurate filling of various forms including Form 6, 7 and 8. They are also familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final published electoral rolls.

They are being trained to carry out their function strictly as per the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the directions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time.

Notably, the Election Commission of India's target is to train one lakh election functionaries at the central level in the next few years. So far it has trained over 3,000 election functionaries.