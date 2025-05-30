Poll Panel's Single-Point App To Be Fully Functional Before Bihar Polls, To Benefit 100 Crore Electors

New Delhi : The Election Commission of India's single-point app, the ECINET, which will subsume its 40 existing apps like Voter Turnout App and CVIGIL, will be fully functional before the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

The app which is at an advanced stage of development is expected to benefit nearly 100 crore electors as it will enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. Besides facilitating electoral services for citizens, it will help in seamless and convenient data handling for electoral officials.

Though this app will be fully functional before the Bihar polls, some modules will be made available in the upcoming Assembly by-polls in different states including Gujarat and Punjab. Bye-election to five Assembly seats in Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab will take place on June 19.

Notably, the ECINET is one among the several new initiatives taken by the Election Commission of India to strengthen the electoral process and voter facilitation.

Benefits for electors and all stakeholders:

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the Election Commission of India on Friday said, "It will be an integrated app where one can avail all the facilities that are available on all the existing 40 apps of the Election Commission of India. It is likely to benefit nearly 100 crore electors and the entire election machinery."

The senior official of the poll panel said through this app, one can go and find all the latest updates of the Election Commission of India, adding it will be user-friendly for everyone including electors, political parties, stakeholders, and media.

The Eelection Commission of India's move is also designed to alleviate the burden of the users for downloading and navigating multiple apps and remembering different logins.

The senior ECI official informed that the app has already reached an advanced stage of development and rigorous trials are being conducted to ensure smooth functionality.

"Some of the features of the ECINET will be launched in this upcoming bye-elections in different states. Before the Bihar elections, it will be fully functional. It will be available for everyone," the senior poll panel official said.

The data on ECINET will be entered solely by its authorized official. Entry by the concerned official would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled-in statutory forms will prevail, as per the Election Commission of India.