Poll Panel Working On Strengthening Communication Strategy To Tackle Misinformation
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), being undertaken in the poll-bound Bihar, has highlighted this challenge more sharply.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is working on strengthening its communication strategy for tackling the growing threat of misinformation and unfounded allegations against it.
Notably, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), being undertaken in the poll-bound Bihar, has highlighted this challenge more sharply. This process has been affected by a surge of misinformation, half-truths and unfounded allegations from various quarters, as per the ECI.
To counter this, immediate responses are issued through verified facts and relevant legal provisions, ensuring that electors and stakeholders remain accurately informed, it said.
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The ECI is working on strengthening its communication strategy for tackling the growing threat of misinformation. As misinformation increasingly seeks to undermine trust in the electoral process, strengthening public awareness and reaffirming confidence becomes essential."
They said by countering it with verified facts, the poll panel aims to foster a well-informed ecosystem.
"It is working on strengthening its communication strategy at different levels, which includes national, state and district levels to deal with misinformation, half-truths and unfounded allegations. The main aim is to make people aware of such things and provide relevant information," sources said.
They said, "Any matter of misinformation connected with the poll panel at the local level under the district will be dealt with by its Media Nodal Officer in consultation with the District Magistrate. After that, it will be communicated to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state and then to the ECI."
Similarly, at the national level, if ECI takes note of any misinformation, then the same would be disseminated to the CEO and then to the district level, they said.
Besides tackling the misinformation, sources said the poll panel has been emphasizing how its initiatives can be communicated at the grassroots.
It has been asked of the concerned officers that all the initiatives, including awareness of the poll panel, will be communicated through media and social media, they said.
It may be mentioned that the ECI recently organized a workshop for its Media and Communication Officers CEO offices from all 36 States and Union Territories (UTs) here and asked them to counter any misinformation and clearly communicate that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution.
It was emphasized to strengthen the communication ecosystem of CEO offices to disseminate timely factual information to the media and other stakeholders.
The workshop, attended by 51 Media Nodal Officers and Social Media Nodal Officers from across the country, had sessions on the SIR of electoral rolls from the perspective of media and social media. An expert session on the various tools, techniques and strategies to counter misinformation was also held.
Also Read
EC Should Have Ordered Probe Instead Of Using Offensive Language Against Rahul: Ex-CEC Quraishi
‘If There Is Illegality Found, Then The Entire Process Could Be Set Aside’, SC On Bihar SIR