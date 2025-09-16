ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Panel Working On Strengthening Communication Strategy To Tackle Misinformation

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is working on strengthening its communication strategy for tackling the growing threat of misinformation and unfounded allegations against it.

Notably, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), being undertaken in the poll-bound Bihar, has highlighted this challenge more sharply. This process has been affected by a surge of misinformation, half-truths and unfounded allegations from various quarters, as per the ECI.

To counter this, immediate responses are issued through verified facts and relevant legal provisions, ensuring that electors and stakeholders remain accurately informed, it said.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The ECI is working on strengthening its communication strategy for tackling the growing threat of misinformation. As misinformation increasingly seeks to undermine trust in the electoral process, strengthening public awareness and reaffirming confidence becomes essential."

They said by countering it with verified facts, the poll panel aims to foster a well-informed ecosystem.

"It is working on strengthening its communication strategy at different levels, which includes national, state and district levels to deal with misinformation, half-truths and unfounded allegations. The main aim is to make people aware of such things and provide relevant information," sources said.

They said, "Any matter of misinformation connected with the poll panel at the local level under the district will be dealt with by its Media Nodal Officer in consultation with the District Magistrate. After that, it will be communicated to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state and then to the ECI."