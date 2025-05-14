ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Panel To Issue BLOs Standard Identity Cards To Facilitate Their Functioning

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it will issue Booth Level Officers (BLOs) standard identity cards to facilitate their functioning during door-to-door verifications.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his inaugural address to the two-day capacity-building training programme for BLOs, BLO Supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from Haryana and Delhi at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.

Mentioning the capacity-building programme, Kumar said these participants will further train other BLOs in their respective States/Union Territories (UTs). He called upon the participants to function strictly as per the Representation of the People Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

"The training is designed to enhance participants' practical understanding, especially in the areas of voter registration. Form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures, the participants will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b) respectively," the CEC said.