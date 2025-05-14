Poll Panel To Issue BLOs Standard Identity Cards To Facilitate Their Functioning

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it will issue Booth Level Officers (BLOs) standard identity cards to facilitate their functioning during door-to-door verifications.
The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his inaugural address to the two-day capacity-building training programme for BLOs, BLO Supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from Haryana and Delhi at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.
Mentioning the capacity-building programme, Kumar said these participants will further train other BLOs in their respective States/Union Territories (UTs). He called upon the participants to function strictly as per the Representation of the People Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.
"The training is designed to enhance participants' practical understanding, especially in the areas of voter registration. Form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures, the participants will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b) respectively," the CEC said.
371 strong batch comprising EROs, BLO supervisors and BLOs from the states of #Bihar #Haryana and NCT of #Delhi take part in the 2-day training programme at IIIDEM, New Delhi.— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 14, 2025
Details in images pic.twitter.com/jSqlsgUYYO
The programme includes interactive sessions, role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 7 and 8. Additionally, participants will receive practical training on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and the IT tools. The officials will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs including mock polls.
A total of 371 grassroots election officials (306 BLOs from Bihar; 30 EROs and BLO Supervisors from Haryana; 35 EROs and BLO Supervisors from NCT of Delhi) are taking part in the training programme, as per the poll panel. Including the current batch, over 2,600 field officials have been trained in the last two months in Delhi, it said.
It may be mentioned that no appeals were filed from Bihar, Haryana and Delhi after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise from January 6 to 10.
