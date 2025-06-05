ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Panel Streamlining Index Card For Faster Sharing

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it has streamlined technology-driven system to generate index cards and various statistical reports after the conduct of the elections.

The index card is a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting format developed to promote accessibility of election-related data at the constituency level for all stakeholders, including researchers, academia, policymakers, journalists, and the general public, it said.

"This upgraded mechanism replaces the traditional manual methods, which were often time-consuming and prone to delays. By leveraging automation and data integration, the new system ensures faster reporting," the poll panel said.

Designed to disseminate data across multiple dimensions—such as candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, party-wise and candidate-wise vote share, gender-based voting patterns, regional variations, and performance of political parties—the index card forms the foundation for generating about 35 Statistical Reports for Lok Sabha elections and 14 for State Assembly elections, it said.