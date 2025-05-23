Poll Panel To Provide Mobile Deposit Facility To Voters, Rationalises Norms For Canvassing

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced to provide mobile deposit facility for voters outside the polling stations, and rationalising norms for canvassing.

The poll panel's steps are in line with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voter convenience and streamlining poll day arrangements. The instructions are in line with the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

Recognising the increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large but also by senior citizens, women, and PwD electors in managing mobile phones on poll day, the poll panel has decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations.

Only mobile phones shall be allowed within 100 metres of the polling station and that too in switched-off mode. Very simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags shall be provided near the entrance door of the polling station where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones. Mobile phones shall not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station by the voter, as per the ECI.

Certain polling stations, however, can be exempted from this provision based on adverse local circumstances by the Returning Officer. Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which ensures secrecy of voting within the polling station, will continue to be strictly enforced, it said.

Besides the mobile deposit facility, in a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the ECI has rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing in line with the electoral laws to 100 meters from the entrance of the polling station.

According to the poll panel, however, electioneering shall not be allowed within a 100-meter radius around the polling station on the day of polling. Therefore, the booths set up by the candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, in case the electors are not carrying their official voter information slips (VIS), can now be set up just beyond 100 metres of any polling station.

The ECI said under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar it remains committed to conducting elections strictly in accordance with the legal framework, while continuously innovating to improve the facilities for the voters.