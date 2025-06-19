Poll Panel Issues Detailed SoP For EVM Checking And Verification Process

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a detailed administrative standard operating procedure (SoP) for checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) (Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT) post announcement of results.

In its latest SoP issued to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all the States and Union Territories, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the District Election Officer (DEO) shall be responsible for the overall process. The authorities shall appoint an officer not below the rank of Deputy DEO as an EVM checking and verification Supervising Officer to personally supervise the entire process.

Eligible candidates can file an application for checking and verification in 5 per cent of the EVMs of the constituency within seven days from the period of declaration of results.

"Candidates who are at Serial No. 2 or 3 (behind the highest polled candidate, may request for checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontrollers for any tampering or modification in 5 per cent of EVMs, that is, the Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT per Assembly Constituency (AC)/Assembly Segment (AS) of a Parliamentary Constituency," read the SOP issued by the poll panel.

Apart from EVM checking and verification, the eligible candidate(s) may also opt to conduct a mock poll on the selected EVM units, it said.

The eligible candidates may also opt to upload the data loaded on the Symbol Loading Units (SLU) used for the election in the mock poll. In this regard, it is highlighted that the VVPATs already have loaded data of the actual candidates' symbols. However, the applicant can opt for the use of already loaded symbols of VVPAT or request to reload the symbols loaded on the SLU afresh in VVPAT for the mock poll, as per the SoP.

"The charge for EVM checking and verification activity to be paid by the applicant candidate is fixed at Rs 23,600 (inclusive of GST @ 18 per cent) per set of EVM in case of checking and verification through diagnostic check only. In case checking and verification includes a mock poll, the rate will be Rs 47,200 (inclusive GST @ 18 per cent) per set of EVM," it said.

According to the poll panel's SoP, the proof of payment shall be submitted along with the written request. Applications received without proof of payment for EVM checking and verification activity shall be rejected in writing and with acknowledgement.

With due intimation to all the eligible candidates, the checking process shall be conducted in the EVM checking and verification hall under the supervision of the District in-charge engineer of the manufacturers and the DEO/EVM Checking and Verification Supervising Officer concerned. At the designated time, the process shall not be started if the applicant candidate(s)/representative(s) is/are not present, it said.

The authorities shall wait for up to one hour after the designated time of start of the EVM checking and verification process for the applicant concerned to be available in the hall. Beyond one hour, if the applicant/representative still does not come to witness the process, it shall be held without further waiting, as per the SoP.

Upon completion of the EVM checking and verification process, the District in-charge engineer shall issue a certificate of authenticity/intactness of the burnt memory/ microcontroller of the units to the DEO in the format given in the Technical SoP. A copy of the Certificate is to be provided to the applicant(s) by the DEO.

Outcome of the process shall be submitted by the DEO to the CEO concerned on the next day of the completion of the activity," it said.

All the units tested shall be stored back in their respective strong room/warehouse, with due security and in compliance with the extant protocols of opening and closing of the strong rooms, according to the SoP.

"Based on the reports of the DEO, in case any EVM is found to be tampered with or modified, the charges collected will be refunded to the applicant concerned, and in such a case, expenditure will be borne by the Central government or State government, depending on the election," it said.