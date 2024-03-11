Poll panel in LS polls gear, CEC to address 2,000 observers; assess J&K election feasibility

New Delhi: With just a couple of days ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India will be holding a crucial meeting on Monday for all its poll observers including police, general and other officials.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will be briefing some 2,000 poll observers on the day. After the briefing in New Delhi, sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat that the CEC will fly to Srinagar for its review of preparations for the elections in Jammu Kashmir.

The visit to J&K on March 12 and 13 will be his last visit to a state/UT before the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections.

During this visit to J&K, the poll panel is expected to meet different stakeholders including political parties and officials from civil administration and police.

Sources said that the poll panel could also asses feasibility for holding assembly polls in J&K along with Lok Sabha election. However, sources said these are just speculations as this can only be confirmed once the CEC visits the UT and meets all the stakeholders and gets the security feedback.

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to hold J&K Assembly polls by September 30, 2024.