Poll Panel Committed To Protect Privacy Of Electors: ECI Sources On Demand For CCTV Footage Of Voting Process

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI)is legally bound and committed to protect the privacy of electors and secrecy of voting, poll panel sources said on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned the ECI over CCTV footage of election process. The poll panel had directed its state poll officers to destroy CCTV cameras, webcasting and video footage of the election process after 45 days, if the verdict is not challenged in courts within the given period.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "Some people are raising the demand for making available the video or CCTV footage of the webcasting of the polling stations during poll day. While this suits their narrative in making the demand sound quite genuine and in the interest of voters and safeguarding the democratic process in the country, it is, in fact aimed at achieving exactly the opposite objective. What is veiled as a very logical demand, is actually entirely contrary to the privacy and security concerns of the voters, legal position laid down in the Representation of the People Act, 1950/1951 and the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Inda."

Sharing of CCTV footage, which would enable easy identification of the electors by any group or an individual, would leave both, the elector who has voted as well the elector who has not vulnerable to pressure, discrimination and intimidation by anti-social elements, they said.

"For instance, if a particular political party gets lesser number of votes in a particular booth, it would easily be able to identify, through the CCTV footage, which elector has voted and which elector has not, and thereafter, may harass or intimidate the electors. Thus, what exactly lies beneath this layered demand of such persons or interest groups needs to be deciphered and exposed," sources in the poll panel said.

For the ECI safeguarding the interests of its electors and maintaining their privacy and secrecy is of prime concern, even if some of the political parties/ interest groups mount pressure on it to abandon the laid down procedures or to ignore the security concerns of the electors, they said.

They said maintaining privacy and secrecy of the elector is non-negotiable and the ECI has, never in the past, compromised on this essential tenet laid which is down in the law as well upheld by the Supreme Court. Sources in the ECI further said, "ECI is legally bound and committed to protect the privacy of the electors and secrecy of voting, so video footage from polling station cannot be given to any person, candidate or NGO or any third party without the express consent of the elector(s). "

"Webcasting is used basically as an internal management tool by ECI for monitoring poll day activities. However, ECI is ready to provide the same to the competent court i.e. the High Court when directed in an Election Petition, filed for challenging an election, as the Court is also a custodian of the privacy of an individual," they said.