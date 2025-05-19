Poll Panel Conducts Capacity-Building For Election Functionaries From Jharkhand

New Delhi: A two-day capacity-building programme, being organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the frontline election functionaries including DEOs from Jharkhand kicked off here on Monday.
The poll panel is conducting the two-day event as part of its ongoing capacity-building for the election functionaries across the country.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the programme for frontline election functionaries from Jharkhand at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).
A total of 402 participants including DEOs, EROs, BLOs and BLO Supervisors are attending the programme.
Over the past three months, the ECI has trained over 3,000 such participants from across the country at the IIIDEM.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner lauded the exemplary hard work and dedication demonstrated by the participants at the grassroots level in Jharkhand during the enrollment of electors.
He also exhorted the participants, who will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals under Sections 24(a) and 24(b) of RP Act 1950 to make the electors aware of these provisions.
It may be mentioned that the first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls can be made with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT respectively. No appeals were filed from Jharkhand after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise as of January 6-10, 2025.
During the programme, the participants, who play a key role in ensuring correct and updated electoral rolls, are being trained to function strictly as per the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.
The curriculum of the programme includes interactive sessions, role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 7 and 8.
Additionally, participants will receive practical training on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and the IT tools. The trainees will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs including the conduct of mock polls.