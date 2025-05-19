ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Panel Conducts Capacity-Building For Election Functionaries From Jharkhand

New Delhi: A two-day capacity-building programme, being organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the frontline election functionaries including DEOs from Jharkhand kicked off here on Monday.

The poll panel is conducting the two-day event as part of its ongoing capacity-building for the election functionaries across the country.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the programme for frontline election functionaries from Jharkhand at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

A total of 402 participants including DEOs, EROs, BLOs and BLO Supervisors are attending the programme.

Over the past three months, the ECI has trained over 3,000 such participants from across the country at the IIIDEM.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner lauded the exemplary hard work and dedication demonstrated by the participants at the grassroots level in Jharkhand during the enrollment of electors.