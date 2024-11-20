'Poll of Polls' Favours Mahayuti Again in Maharashtra; Neck and Neck In Jharkhand

Hyderabad: Many exit polls have predicted that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will retain power in Maharashtra.
However, in the case of Jharkhand, the exit polls predict that it will be a neck-to-neck contest between the BJP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance, which comprises Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
The voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly was completed on Wednesday. In Maharashtra, the halfway mark is 144, while in Jharkhand, the magic figure to form the government is 43.
According to Matrize exit poll, in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti will get 150-170 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), will get 110-130 seats. It predicted that others could win 8-10 seats.
According to P-Marq, the Mahayuti is likely to win 137-157 seats, while the MVA can get 126-146 seats. It predicted that others could win 2-8 seats.
The exit polls conducted by People's Pulse also gave a clear majority to the Mahayuti by predicting that the alliance will win 175-195 seats. It predicted that the MVA could win 85-112 seats and the others could win 07-12 seats.
According to the Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra exit polls, the Mahayuti could win 128-142 seats while the MVA could win 125-140 seats and others could win 18-23 seats.
As per the Chanakya Strategies, the Mahayuti could win 152-160 seats, while the MVA could win 130-138. It predicted that the others could win 6-8 seats.
According to Dainik Bhaskar's exit polls for Maharashtra, the Mahayuti could win 125-1450 seats, while the MVA could win 135-150 seats and others could win 20-25 seats.
The exit poll conducted by Times Now-JVC revealed that Mahayuti could win 150-167 seats in Maharashtra, while the MVA could win 107-125 seats and others could win 13-14 seats.
According to the exit poll conducted by Poll Diary, the Mahayuti could win 122-186 seats, while the MVA could win 69-121 seats. It also predicted that others could win 10-27 seats in Maharashtra.
However, the exit poll by Electoral Edge, gave a majority to the MVA, stating that it could win 150 seats and the Mahayuti will be restricted to 118 seats. It also predicted that others could win 20 seats in Maharashtra.
Scenario in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, the exit poll by Matrize revealed that the NDA could win 42-47 seats while the INDIA Bloc could win 25-30 seats and others could win 1-4 seats.
According to the exit poll conducted by People's Pulse, in Jharkhand NDA could bag 44-53 seats, while INDIA Bloc could win 25-37 seats and others could win 5-9 seats.
The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted that NDA could win 40-44 seats in Jharkhand while the INDIA Bloc could win 30-40 seats. It predicted that the others could bag only a lone seat in the 81-member House.
The Axis-My India exit poll however predicted an INDIA Bloc win in Jharkhand by saying that the alliance will win 53 seats and NCS could win only 25 seats. It predicted others could win only three seats.
The Dainik Bhaskar also did not give a clear majority to any of the alliances in Jharkhand. It predicted that the NDA could win 37-40 seats, while the INDIA Bloc could bag 36-29 seats and the others could emerge triumphant on 0-2 seats.
According to an exit poll by P-Marq, the NDA could win 31-40 seats, while the INDIA Bloc could win 37-47 seats and others could win 3-5 seats.
The Chanakya Strategies exit poll predicted that NDA could win 45-50 seats while the INDIA bloc could win 35-58 seats in Jharkhand and others could win three to five seats in the 81-member House.
However, an exit poll by Electoral Edge predicted that the INDIA Bloc could be on the verge of forming a government in Jharkhand. It predicted that the INDIA Bloc could win 42 seats and NDA could win 32 seats and others could win 7 seats.