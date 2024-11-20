ETV Bharat / bharat

'Poll of Polls' Favours Mahayuti Again in Maharashtra; Neck and Neck In Jharkhand

Hyderabad: Many exit polls have predicted that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will retain power in Maharashtra.

However, in the case of Jharkhand, the exit polls predict that it will be a neck-to-neck contest between the BJP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance, which comprises Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly was completed on Wednesday. In Maharashtra, the halfway mark is 144, while in Jharkhand, the magic figure to form the government is 43.

According to Matrize exit poll, in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti will get 150-170 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), will get 110-130 seats. It predicted that others could win 8-10 seats.

According to P-Marq, the Mahayuti is likely to win 137-157 seats, while the MVA can get 126-146 seats. It predicted that others could win 2-8 seats.

The exit polls conducted by People's Pulse also gave a clear majority to the Mahayuti by predicting that the alliance will win 175-195 seats. It predicted that the MVA could win 85-112 seats and the others could win 07-12 seats.

According to the Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra exit polls, the Mahayuti could win 128-142 seats while the MVA could win 125-140 seats and others could win 18-23 seats.

As per the Chanakya Strategies, the Mahayuti could win 152-160 seats, while the MVA could win 130-138. It predicted that the others could win 6-8 seats.

According to Dainik Bhaskar's exit polls for Maharashtra, the Mahayuti could win 125-1450 seats, while the MVA could win 135-150 seats and others could win 20-25 seats.

The exit poll conducted by Times Now-JVC revealed that Mahayuti could win 150-167 seats in Maharashtra, while the MVA could win 107-125 seats and others could win 13-14 seats.

According to the exit poll conducted by Poll Diary, the Mahayuti could win 122-186 seats, while the MVA could win 69-121 seats. It also predicted that others could win 10-27 seats in Maharashtra.