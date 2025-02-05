Poll of Polls | Delhi Assembly Elections: Exit Polls Give Edge To BJP; 2nd Place to AAP, Congress Distant 3rd

New Delhi: Majority pollsters have given a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to come back to power in the national capital. The exit polls poured out following the conclusion of voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.

The exit polls have placed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in second place while they have predicted that Congress will be a distant third. It was a keenly-contested battle between the Kejriwal-led AAP and the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had tried to make its presence felt.

According to the P-Marq Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to get 39-49 seats and will cross the halfway mark. It predicted that AAP will get 21-31 seats while the Congress is set to win 0-1 seats in the 70-member house. The P-Marq exit poll has not given any seats to Others.

According to the JVC Exit Poll, the AAP will get 22-31 seats while the BJP could get 39-45 copies and will comfortably cross the halfway mark of 35 seats. It predicted 0-2 seats for the Congress.

The exit poll by Matrize gave 32-37 seats for the AAP, while it predicted that the BJP would win 35-40 seats and the Congress is likely to win 0-1 seats in the national capital.

According to the Chanakya Strategies Exit Poll, the BJP could win 39-44 seats and is set to cross the halfway mark, while the AAP could win 25-28 seats. It predicted that the Congress could win 2-3 seats in the national capital.