Politics Should Not Come In Way Of Farmers' Prosperity, Says Bhagirath Chaudhary

Hyderabad: Claiming that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is walking on the path of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary has called upon the states to join hands with the centre to make welfare schemes for the farmers successful.

He was in Telangana as a part of the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ and recounted the achievements of the Modi led central government on 11 years of its completion.

He claimed that the initiatives of the Modi government for the farmers have been unprecedented as it is providing all the assistance to develop agriculture in the country and to increase the income of the farmers. “The farmers are adopting the latest techniques in their effort to increase their income under the Unnat Krishi Yojana,” the minister said.

Replying to a question posed by ETV Bharat whether all the farmers are happy with the government initiatives, particularly those in Punjab and Haryana who have been opposing the government, the minister said, “The government is trying its best to ensure the happiness of the farmers and that the benefits of its scheme reach everyone. It is with this purpose that the scientists and ministers are touring the country.”

He called upon all the state governments to join in the effort as it aims at the welfare of the farmers across the country. “Politics should not come in the way of the prosperity of the annadatas. We are an agriculture dominated country. India will not develop till the farmers prosper. The farmers are the spine of our economy,” the minister underlined.

He said the government wants the farmers to get what has been denied to them in the last 78 years. He listed Kisan Samman Nidhi and the regular hikes in the minimum support price (MSP) of different crops as some of the important interventions by the Modi led government for the welfare of the farmers. He said, “There is a need to see agriculture as an industry.”

Chaudhary also responded to a query over the allegations leveled by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on rigging in Maharashtra elections. He said that Rahul is used to raising questions on constitutional institutions. Raising fingers at a government elected by the people is an insult to the latter.

“Opposition should be strong in a democracy and it should play a constructive role instead of criticizing the government for the sake of criticism,” he observed.

The top order of the agriculture ministry along with the scientists is touring rural India trying to reach out to the farmers under the Viksit Bharat Krishi Abhiyan. The initiative that started on May 29 will continue till June 12.

