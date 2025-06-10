Politics Not A Kid's Game: Supriya Sule At NCP Foundation Day Celebration

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that politics is not a kid's game and everyone's contribution to the party is immensely important. She was speaking to reporters at an event in Pune marking the 26th foundation day of the NCP, which split in 2023.

Asked about the possibility of the merger, as there have been such talks for the last few days, Sule, who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha, said, "These things can't be spoken on camera. Personal relations are different, and politics is not a kid's game."

On her remembrance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, she said, "I remember Dada (Ajit) every day. I have six brothers and I remember all of them. I used to talk to all of them every day, and I wish them all the best."

NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar chief hoisted the flag on the occasion. During his address, Sharad Pawar said he never thought the party, co-founded by him 26 years ago, would suffer a split and appreciated workers of his outfit for taking it ahead despite challenges.

"The party faced some challenges, but you, without getting discouraged, continue to take the party ahead. A split occurred in the party. We never thought that a split would take place in the party, but it happened. Some people went with other ideologies, and this split widened. I do not want to talk about it today. But those who remained loyal to the party it was because of our party's ideology," Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said. A different picture will prevail in the coming elections, he added.

"Do not dwell on who has left or who has joined. If we stay united and remain committed to the common people, we will not face any problems," he said.

Pawar said several party workers are dedicated to public service, and they are the true strength of the party. "Don't worry about power. If we remain united, power will follow. I can see that possibility emerging in the state," he said.

The NCP split in July 2023 after Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra. The party name and its clock symbol were given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).