Ballari: The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has significantly derailed the garment sector business in the nation. Once a leading exporter of jeans, Bangladesh's garment industry has been severely disrupted owing to political turmoil over the last few months. But for Ballari in Karnataka, this bane for Bangladesh has come as a huge opportunity.

With Bangladesh's garment sector reeling from political instability, global and Indian brands are now seeking alternatives, and Ballari has emerged as the biggest beneficiary. A lot of Indian and international brands, which once heavily relied on Bangladesh for denim, are now turning their attention towards Ballari, popular as the 'Jeans Capital of India'.

For decades, Ballari’s jeans production mainly catered to traders and distributors from cities like Mumbai and Surat. However, with Bangladesh’s exports declining, many Indian and international brands are sourcing jeans directly from Ballari.

Ballari, which is home to more than 500 jeans manufacturing units, is now experiencing a surge in demand. As per industry experts, the production units in Ballari have seen almost 30% rise in business, with each unit witnessing an increase in additional profits ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per month.

Political Unrest In Bangladesh Turns Boon For Ballari's Jeans Industry (ETV Bharat)

Vinayak Rao, president of the Ballari Jeans Manufacturers Association, feels this is a blessing in disguise and a good opportunity for growth. He said, “The decline in Bangladesh’s garment exports has created an opening for Ballari jeans. The demand for our products has increased in Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. If the government extends its support now, we can expand further and tap into larger markets.”

Ibrahim Babu, president of the Jeans Dyeing Unit Owners Association, also echoed similar views. “Ballari jeans have always been well-known for its quality and craftsmanship, but we have recently lagged behind in terms of quality. The current situation looks favorable. If we focus on quality and the government provides subsidies, we can compete globally,” he said.

As per sources, Ballari produces approximately two lakh jeans daily, supported by over 30 dyeing units located in Mundaragi on the city’s outskirts. The state government has assured to establish a Jeans Park to further boost the local industry, but it hasn't specified any timeline yet.

Industry stakeholders are now optimistic that Ballari jeans sector can witness meteoric rise with careful planning and government support. “This is a crucial moment for both manufacturers and the government to act decisively and ensure Ballari’s jeans achieve global recognition.”