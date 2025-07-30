Political Storm Intensifies Over Arrest Of Kerala Nuns In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The arrest of two Kerala-based Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion has ignited a political storm, with leaders from the Congress accusing the ruling BJP of targeting Christian minorities and suppressing legitimate rights.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

Speaking to the media in Durg, senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "We wrote a letter to the CM and also raised this issue in the Lok Sabha, and we all gave statements against it".

"A delegation of MPs and MLAs from Kerala had come to meet them, but they were told to come tomorrow because a BJP delegation is in Raipur, so they were not allowed to meet. I told the DG that they should be allowed to meet; otherwise, we will stage a sit-in here... now their meeting has happened," he added.

A delegation of leaders of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala visited the Durg central jail in Chhattisgarh and met two Catholic nuns. The UDF delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Benny Behanan of the Congress, N K Premachandran of the RSP and K Francis George of Kerala Congress-Joseph and Roji M John, a Congress MLA, besides some other Kerala Congress leaders. Saptagiri Ulaka, a Congress MP from Odisha, also accompanied them.

In Delhi, veteran Congress MP K. Suresh blamed right-wing elements for orchestrating the incident. "Two days ago, two girls came with consent to join the Nuns for work. But the Bajrang Dal decided that these nuns had taken two girls for conversion from Hinduism to Christianity. So they attacked the nuns. After that, the Chhattisgarh Police filed an FIR. The two innocent nuns and those girls are in jail...," he said.

The Congress state chief Deepak Baij said that there appears to be something suspicious about the whole incident. "Congress MPs have protested in Kerala and Delhi. Even the Kerala General Secretary of the BJP has met the Home Minister and the Chief Minister regarding this issue. It is clear from this that there is something fishy somewhere," he added.

A CPI delegation that also went to meet the nuns was denied permission. CPI leader Brinda Karat, who was part of the delegation, expressed her objection to this. "The nuns were insulted in public. No woman can tolerate this. We have come to show solidarity with tribals and women," she said.

CPI leader Annie Raja, who also attempted to meet the arrested women, alleged political interference in the prison's handling of the case. "We give a proper application. While giving the application, the authorities said that they will do all the arrangements. Now they are saying that we have violated the rules of the jail. The people who came before us said that they had met the nuns after 3 pm... They might have gotten the orders from the CM, RSS, or the Bajrang Dal by not allowing us to meet them...," she said.

Meanwhile, the state Home Minister Vijay Sharma dismissed the Opposition's allegations, calling it a "political drama". "MPs were not stopped from meeting the nuns in jail. The scheduled time for the meeting was 1:30 pm. But they did not arrive on time. Despite this, I spoke to the jail administration and arranged the meeting. The law does not stop anyone from meeting, but the law will do its work," he said.