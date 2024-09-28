ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Declare Ajmer Dargah A Shiva Temple’: Political Row Heats Up In Rajasthan Over Hindu Sena Petition

Collage of Ajmer Dargah and Chaddar Offered to it ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A major political row has erupted in the state after the rightwing Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta filed a petition seeking to declare the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of the revered Sufi saint Khawaja Mohideeen Chisti a Shiva temple.

Congress Leader Blames BJP

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for triggering controversy over Ajmer Dargah. He alleged that after losing 11 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, BJP leaders were continuously conspiring in the state.

“BJP is seeing its defeat in the upcoming elections in Haryana and Kashmir. This is the reason why the BJP is trying to spoil the communal harmony in the entire country,” he said.

The former minister also slammed Hindu Sena, alleging that the group is conspiring at the behest of the BJP to divert attention from basic issues like inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

“The double-engine government of the BJP has completely failed, so they are doing politics of fear and religion,” he said.

Owaisi Raises Concern

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asassudin Owaisi raised concerns over litigation against Ajmer Dargah.