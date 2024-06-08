Political Parties With 100 percent Strike Rate in Lok Sabha Elections

Hyderabad: The just concluded Lok Sabha election 2024, which was witnessed a tight contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, also saw some political parties clean sweeping the seats they contested. Let us have a look at the distinguished parties and their 100 percent strike rate.



ANDHRA PRADESH

2024

JSP: In the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jana Sena party led by film star-turned-politician Pavan Kalyan secured a 100% strike rate by winning 2 seats it had contested.

Jana Sena Party also secured a 100% strike rate in the 2024 Assembly elections by winning the 21 Assembly seats it contested.



BIHAR

2024

LJP: Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) won all five Lok Sabha seats allotted by the NDA in Bihar, hitting a strike rate of 100%. Chirag not only maintained LJP’s previous track record of 100% strike rate, but also proved that he is the Dalit icon of Bihar.

2019

LJP: In the 2019 polls, the LJP under Ram Vilas had won all six seats under NDA seat-sharing pact.

BJP: The BJP also had a 100% strike rate in Bihar Lok Sabha elections winning 17 of 17 seats it had contested.



TAMIL NADU

2024

DMK: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance achieved a clean sweep in Tamil Nadu, by winning all the 39 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

2019

DMK: The DMK won all the 24 Lok Sabha seats it contested in the 2019 elections.

Left Parties: Even the left parties the CPI and CPM had a 100% strike rate in the state by winning the 2 seats each they had contested.



MADHYA PRADESH

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections held for 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, BJP swept the polls by winning all the 29 seats it contested.



GUJARAT

2019

BJP: The BJP swept Gujarat by winning all the 26 seats of Gujarat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.



RAJASTHAN

2019

The NDA Alliance of BJP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party party swept the polls by winning all the 25 seats in the state. Both parties had a 100 % strike rate, BJP winning 24 seats it contested and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party winning the solitary seat it fought.



HARYANA

2019

BJP: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections held for 10 seats in Haryana, the BJP swept the Lok Sabha Polls by winning all the 10 seats in the state.



NCT – DELHI

BJP: In both the 2019 and 2014 Elections BJP swept the Delhi Lok Sabha Elections by winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.



UTTARAKHAND

BJP: In both the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP swept the state by winning all the five Lok Sabha seats.



HIMACHAL PRADESH

BJP has a 100% strike rate by winning all the four seats in the state in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



TRIPURA

BJP swept Tripura in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls by winning two seats in both the Lok Sabha elections.



ARUNACHAL PRADESH

BJP has a 100% strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections held in Arunachal Pradesh. It had swept Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019 and the recent 2024 Lok Sabha Polls by winning two seats in both the Lok Sabha elections.