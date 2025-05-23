Political Parties, Tourism Players Seek Reopening Of Tourist Destinations In Kashmir

Mir Farhat

Srinagar: Political parties and tourism stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir are seeking reopening of the tourist destinations which were closed following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 tourists and a local resident.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader and All India Congress Committee general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir was the first political leader in Kashmir who has demanded reopening of the tourist destinations. Mir on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and urged him to reopen these destinations.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president Javid Ahmed Tenga today called on the LG and put forth important matters pertaining to trade and tourism sector of Kashmir region. A source said the reopening of the tourist destinations was also discussed by the delegation.

Mir said that he briefed the LG about the fallout of closure of tourist spots in the aftermath of the highly deplorable terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Baisaran in Pahalgam last month.

“Serious efforts should be put in place to revive tourism, besides tourist spots which were closed be reopened at the earliest. The revival of tourism is critical to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and tourism stakeholders have suffered huge losses,” Mir said urging the LG to consider compensation in their favour.

Zuhaib Mir, Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, said reopening the sites, initially for local visitors, would be a vital step toward fostering a sense of safety, normalcy and pave the way to attract tourists from across India, revitalising the region’s economy and projecting an image of genuine stability.

“Despite claims of victory and stability in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2025, the continued closure of 48 tourist sites sends a clear message to both the nation and the global community that the region is far from fully secure or under control. Persistent propaganda asserting normalcy is undermined by this reality, which stifles economic potential and local morale,” Mir told ETV Bharat.

A total of 48 tourist destinations have been kept out of bounds after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. These destinations include Gurez, Bangus, Naranag, Yousmarg, Doodpathri, Tosamaidan, Kousernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Aru and several others.

Tourism stakeholders in the Valley are also demanding reopening of these destinations so that domestic tourists can visit thereby helping restoration of the sector. The industry received a major jolt due to the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent armed conflict between India and Pakistan after the former launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

Kashmir was brimming with tourists and as per the government figures more than 3 crore tourists visited the UT after 2021. New hotels, restaurants were set up and hundreds of youths found employment in the sector.

Athar Yamin, a member of Travel Agents Society Kashmir (TASK), said the closure of several destinations after the Pahalgam attack have also crippled influx of tourists into the Valley. “The government can help in reviving tourism by taking effective security measures and issuing guidelines at the tourist destinations for their reopening. This can ensure the security of the tourists who want to come to Kashmir,” Yamin said.

Farooq Kuthoo, a prominent tour operator, who has been promoting offbeat destinations in Kashmir for tourism, said that the government must reopen these destinations after proper security measures. “Tour operators are getting queries from incoming tourists but we are waiting for reopening of the destinations as we can't take visitors anywhere except Dal Lake and Gulmarg. Closure of the sites would also mean a surrender to the attackers of Pahalgam, who wanted disruption of the peaceful tourism industry,” Kuthoo told ETV Bharat.