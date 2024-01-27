Political parties defending those who break rules of House is not good for legislatures: PM Modi

Loading...

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it is not good for Parliament or state legislatures for political parties to support members of the House who disobey the rules and justify their actions.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said political parties backing members who break the rules of the House and defending their conduct does not augur well for Parliament and state legislatures. In an online address to the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) here, Modi said young elected representatives should be given more opportunity in legislative committees, so that they can participate more in policy-making.

"There was a time when, if any member in the House broke the rules and action was taken against that member, senior members of the House would talk to him so that in future he did not repeat the mistake and break the rules of the House. "But these days some political parties stand in support of such members and defend their mistakes. The situation is not good for Parliament or state legislature," Modi said.

He also said that work was underway on 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' through the E-Vidhan and Digital Sansad initiative.
In the last ten years, 2,000 outdated laws have been scrapped by his government, the prime minister noted.

