From Playground To Parliament: Meet Amra Ram Who Joined Student Leftist Politics At The Height Of Emergency

Jaipur: Born in a farmer's family, he put his heart and soul into his every endeavour, and rose to high positions in every field he entered. He served as a student union leader, government teacher, sarpanch, MLA and now as an MP. Sikar MP and CPI(M) politburo member Amra Ram has achieved his current position thanks to his untiring and committed efforts to serve society in every way possible.

In his college days, Amra Ram was a normal student focused on Kabaddi but his outlook of life changed forever when his friends Kishan Singh Dhaka and Ganesh Berwal were put in jail for 19 months during the emergency. At this time, Amra Ram was attracted to Marxism and read many kinds of books related to it.

After this, he entered politics for the first time in 1978-79 and contested the student union elections on the banner of SFI and won. Later on, the villagers considered him capable and elected him as the Sarpanch of the village. He contested the election from Dhod assembly constituency in 1985 and faced defeat. He continued as the Sarpanch of Mundwara till 1993.

In the first assembly election, he got only 10,281 votes. Amra Ram has been contesting elections continuously since 1983. Amra Ram became an MLA for the first time in 1993 and after defeating Shekhawati's veteran Congress leader Ramdev Singh Maharia, he never looked back.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, MP Amra Ram said that he was born on 5 August 1955 in the Mundwara of Dhod tehsil of Sikar district to farmer Dalaram and Ramdevi. He is the third child among four brothers. Initially, he received primary education in his ancestral village Mundwara and then studied till eighth standard from Kashi Ka Bas (birthplace of Seth Jamnalal Bajaj) near Sanwali in Sikar district.

After this, MP Amra Ram came to Sikar in the ninth grade and started studying further. During this time, the people Amra Ram came in contact with changed his outlook towards life. Lok Singh, the then warden of Kisan Hostel, had a great impact on his life. Amra Ram says that he not only agitated during the freedom struggle but also strove to serve the society always.

Teacher turned Sarpanch: Amra Ram said that his family wanted him to become a doctor, but he had been involved in leftist movements since his student days. When he reached Kalyan College in Sikar, he joined SFI and was elected president of the student union at the age of 24. After completing his studies, he could not do B.Ed from Rajasthan due to student politics and cases filed during the emergency, so he obtained a degree from a university in Gorakhpur in 1975 and worked as a government teacher.

In 1980, he became a government teacher and first worked in the primary school of Dhod and later in Nagwa. After working for about a year, on the insistence of his elder brother, he accepted the request of the villagers and contested the election for the post of Sarpanch. To do so, he put some conditions, asking the villagers to give importance to development works instead of mutual disputes.

Never lost hope: Amra Ram says that he has faced many defeats in his political career. He did not lose hope even after losing three consecutive elections. He says that he always gave importance to his political goal, due to which victory or defeat does not mean much to him. He says that he always gave importance to principles, otherwise capitalist elections would have become a problem for him long ago.

Referring to his landmark moments, he mentions the movement he led in 2013 against the Vasundhara Raje government of 163 MLAs regarding electricity tariff was noteworthy. He says that without holding any post, he forced the government to go on the back foot, when Raje had to roll back her decision. Amra Ram also considers the success of the 2017 movement regarding farmer loan waiver as his achievement.

From playground to assembly: Amra Ram says that he has represented the Kabaddi team for Rajasthan in the National Games held in Karnataka. He was earlier in sports and now he is in politics, but the stakes are high in both fields. Regarding his choice of sport, he said that Kabaddi was a rural sport and also a low-cost one, so he chose it. Regarding his career in sports, Amra Ram said that at that time Kabaddi was not recognized at the international level like it is today.

According to Amra Ram, his family got him married at a minor age, after he passed 11th standard. He says that his wife is illiterate and he has three children, two sons and a daughter. All of them are married. His sons are doing business. He says that his wife has played a big role in his success in politics. Even when he did not go home for months due to his busy schedule, his wife did not complain. With a smile, Amra Ram says that there was never any discord in his married life.

Lok Sabha election slogan: Lal Lal will wave, Amra will go to Delhi.

Referring to one of his election experiences, Amra Ram says that during his third election, a capitalist candidate spent a lot of money on his campaign. But he kept doing door-to-door public relations. During this time, he still remembers the words of his younger son, who was studying in college, on seeing the entourage of the rival candidate who had come to his native village, asked Amra Ram with surprise that how will you win the election.

In this election, Amra Ram won by a good margin that was more than the runner-up's vote share. Regarding his political legacy, Amra Ram believes that his elder son has become a sarpanch and his daughter-in-law is also in politics. The rest will be decided by the party.