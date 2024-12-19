Political Circle Abuzz With Speculations Rife Over Chhagan Bhujbal's Possible Shift To BJP

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal's supporters have publicly appealed for him to join the BJP following his exclusion from the cabinet in the Maharashtra government led by the grand alliance. Despite the coalition's majority, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has not granted Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, a ministerial post. This decision has left his supporters increasingly agitated, with some suggesting the formation of a new party if necessary.
Bhujbal addressed these developments during a 40-minute speech at the Samata Parishad gathering, where he recited poetry, saying, "I am a coin from that old era; don't throw it away." He criticized NCP leader Ajit Pawar, stating that efforts by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare to include him in the cabinet were ignored.
Supporters of Bhujbal, including office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, who travelled from across the state to attend the meeting, have voiced their frustrations. Many feel Bhujbal's exclusion undermines the justice owed to OBCs, Dalits, and disadvantaged groups in Maharashtra.
Some BJP leaders believe Bhujbal's inclusion in their party would bolster their political strength, particularly with upcoming elections in Bihar and the Lok Sabha. Bhujbal’s recognition among OBC voters in Bihar and across the country could enhance BJP’s appeal. Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed interest in Bhujbal contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik, signalling favorability from senior BJP leaders in Delhi.
Bhujbal, however, has stated that he will deliberate on his political future after consulting with Samata Parishad leaders statewide. Known for his advocacy during the Maratha reservation debate, Bhujbal has consistently maintained that Maratha reservations should come from a separate quota, not the OBC's, a stance that has led to opposition from some Maratha community leaders and MLAs within the NCP.
Political analyst Hemant Bhosale suggests Ajit Pawar sidelined Bhujbal to fulfill promises made to Sinnar’s NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate. Bhujbal himself acknowledged that his vote share had decreased due to his stance on the reservation issue.
Supporters have expressed firm backing for Bhujbal joining the BJP, emphasizing that his leadership is essential for justice for OBCs and the better functioning of the government. As sentiments grow, the political circles are abuzz, awaiting Bhujbal’s response to the evolving situation.
Read more: No Danger To Fadnavis Govt From Leaders Sulking Over Cabinet Exclusion: Raut