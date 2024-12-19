ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Circle Abuzz With Speculations Rife Over Chhagan Bhujbal's Possible Shift To BJP

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal's supporters have publicly appealed for him to join the BJP following his exclusion from the cabinet in the Maharashtra government led by the grand alliance. Despite the coalition's majority, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has not granted Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, a ministerial post. This decision has left his supporters increasingly agitated, with some suggesting the formation of a new party if necessary.

Bhujbal addressed these developments during a 40-minute speech at the Samata Parishad gathering, where he recited poetry, saying, "I am a coin from that old era; don't throw it away." He criticized NCP leader Ajit Pawar, stating that efforts by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare to include him in the cabinet were ignored.

Supporters of Bhujbal, including office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, who travelled from across the state to attend the meeting, have voiced their frustrations. Many feel Bhujbal's exclusion undermines the justice owed to OBCs, Dalits, and disadvantaged groups in Maharashtra.

Some BJP leaders believe Bhujbal's inclusion in their party would bolster their political strength, particularly with upcoming elections in Bihar and the Lok Sabha. Bhujbal’s recognition among OBC voters in Bihar and across the country could enhance BJP’s appeal. Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed interest in Bhujbal contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik, signalling favorability from senior BJP leaders in Delhi.