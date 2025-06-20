Politely Declined Trump's Invitation, I Said Mahaprabhu Jagannath Beckons Me: PM Modi To Odias In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he "politely turned down an invitation" from US President Donald Trump to Washington, saying that Mahaprabhu Jagannath's call was more important.

Addressing an event at Janata Maidan in Odisha's Bhubaneswar organised to mark completion of BJP government's one year term in the state, PM Modi shared how he humbly rejected invitation of President Donald Trump to visit US to come to the Land of Lord Jagannath.

"Just two days ago I was in Canada to attend the G7 summit. The President of the United States, (Donald) Trump, called me. He said, 'Since you are already in Canada, why don't you stop by Washington? We will have a meal together and talk'. He extended the invitation very respectfully. I thanked the President of the United States for his invitation and told him, 'It is very important for me to visit the land of the Mahaprabhu (Jagannath)'. And so, I politely declined his invitation. It is your love and the devotion to the Lord that brought me here," he said to the attendees who were in lakhs.

As BJP leaders and workers are celebrating completion of one year of its government in Odisha, PM Modi said today (June 20) is a very special day. "Today, the BJP government, which came to power in Odisha for first time, has successfully completed one year. This anniversary is not just of the government; it is the anniversary of the establishment of good governance. This one year is dedicated to public service and public trust. I heartily congratulate the people of Odisha. I also congratulate chief minister Mohan Majhi and his entire team."

Highlighting the promises fulfilled by the BJP government in its first year, he said issues related to Puri Jagannath temple have been resolved.

"The whole of Odisha is busy preparing for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Mahaprabhu is our idol and inspiration and with the blessings of Mahaprabhu, the issues related to the Puri Srimandir have also been resolved. I congratulate CM Majhi and his government for respecting the requests of crores of devotees. As soon as the government was formed here, all the four doors of Srimandir were opened. The Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove of the 12th century shrine) has also been opened and this is not a matter of political victory or defeat. This has been done to respect the faith of crores of devotees," the prime minister expressed.

This apart, he mentioned how crores of people in the state would benefit from the health schemes launched by the BJP government. "For a long time, poor families in Odisha were not able to avail the benefits of Ayushman Yojana. But now both Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana are being implemented in the state. As a result, about three crore people in Odisha will get free treatment..." he said.

PM Modi spoke about tribal people getting neglected under Congress and BJD rule. "The tribal community in Odisha, unfortunately, have been neglected in the past. The party that ruled the country for a long time used the tribals for its politics, keeping them deprived of development. These people pushed a large part of the country into the fire of Naxalism, violence and oppression. Before 2014, more than 125 tribal districts of the country were in the grip of Naxal violence. However, we have worked to take the tribal society out of violence and put it on a new path of development."

The prime minister also vowed to end Naxalism in the country. "The BJP government has taken strict action against those involved in violence and has given priority to development of tribal areas. As a result, Naxal-related violence is now limited to just 20 districts. Naxalism will be eradicated from the country and this is Modi's guarantee," he asserted.

