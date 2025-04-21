ETV Bharat / bharat

Policies Our Govt Is Working On Will Shape Future Of Next 1,000 Years: PM Modi

PM Modi said holistic development of India means no village, no family and no citizen is left behind at the Civil Services Day event.

In this image screenshot via PMO website on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Civil Services Day programme, in New Delhi.
In this image screenshot via PMO website on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Civil Services Day programme, in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 21, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the policies that his government is working on are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years. Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Civil Services Day here, Modi said the holistic development of India means no village, no family and no citizen is left behind.

"The policies we are working on today and the decisions we are making are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years," he said. Modi said India's aspirational society -- youths, farmers and women-- and its dreams are soaring to unprecedented heights. "To fulfil these extraordinary aspirations, extraordinary speed is essential," he said.

The prime minister said quality in governance is determined by how deeply schemes reach the people and their real impact on the ground. In the past 10 years, he said, India has moved beyond incremental change to witness impactful transformation. "India is setting new benchmarks in governance, transparency and innovation," he added.

Modi said in the age of technology, governance is not about managing systems, it is about multiplying possibilities. Referring to the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023, he said the approach of 'janbhagidari' turned the event into a people's movement and the world acknowledged.

"India is not just participating, it is leading," he said. Modi also asked the civil servants to be sensitive to the problems of the poor, hear their voices, respect their sensitivities and make it a priority to solve their problems.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the policies that his government is working on are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years. Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Civil Services Day here, Modi said the holistic development of India means no village, no family and no citizen is left behind.

"The policies we are working on today and the decisions we are making are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years," he said. Modi said India's aspirational society -- youths, farmers and women-- and its dreams are soaring to unprecedented heights. "To fulfil these extraordinary aspirations, extraordinary speed is essential," he said.

The prime minister said quality in governance is determined by how deeply schemes reach the people and their real impact on the ground. In the past 10 years, he said, India has moved beyond incremental change to witness impactful transformation. "India is setting new benchmarks in governance, transparency and innovation," he added.

Modi said in the age of technology, governance is not about managing systems, it is about multiplying possibilities. Referring to the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023, he said the approach of 'janbhagidari' turned the event into a people's movement and the world acknowledged.

"India is not just participating, it is leading," he said. Modi also asked the civil servants to be sensitive to the problems of the poor, hear their voices, respect their sensitivities and make it a priority to solve their problems.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CIVIL SERVICES DAYMODI AT CIVIL SERVICES DAY EVENTPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.