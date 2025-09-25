ETV Bharat / bharat

Policemen Absconding Since April, Why Suspended Yesterday: SC Pulls Up MP Govt And CBI In Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its discontent with the CBI and the Madhya Pradesh government, with the suspension of police officials, who are accused in a custodial death case, yesterday, though they had been absconding since April this year. Grilling the state government, the bench asked, “Officers are not coming on duty for so many months and you keep silent?”

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The counsel for the CBI informed the apex court that the two officers were suspended on Wednesday.

The bench said the police officials had been absconding since April, but they were suspended yesterday. "Why yesterday? You say they have been absconding since April. This means you are protecting them. Now this is really contempt," observed the bench.

The bench said, “You have been searching for them since April. Why haven't you suspended them? What is the meaning of this? All your efforts are eyewash."

The CBI’s counsel contended that they are trying to trace the financial transactions of the police officials. The bench was informed that police officers' vehicles were being tracked on highway tolls.

The central agency’s counsel said the social media accounts have been scrutinised and a cash reward has also been announced, but no fruitful result has emerged.

The apex court made these observations while hearing a contempt plea of the mother of the 24-year-old victim, alleging non-compliance with the top court's May 15 order, transferring the investigation from Madhya Pradesh Police to the CBI.

It has been alleged that local police attempted a cover-up besides influenced the probe into his death.

During the hearing today, the bench also queried the CBI counsel about the anticipatory bail hearing of the police officials. "Have you gone and spoken to the advocate who appeared for him? Wasn't the state involved in the anticipatory bail? What did the government pleader advise? They could have arrested him," said the bench.