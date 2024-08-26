ETV Bharat / bharat

Police To Probe How 15-Day CCTV Footage Of Badlapur School Went Missing: Kesarkar

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

Two minor girls were sexually assaulted, allegedly by an attendant in Maharashtra's Badlapur school. To this, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Monday that CCTV footage of 15 days at the school is missing and police have been told to probe the matter.

Police To Probe How 15-Day CCTV Footage Of Badlapur School Went Missing: Kesarkar
Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said CCTV footage of 15 days of the Badlapur school, where two girls were sexually assaulted, triggering nationwide outrage, is missing and police have been told to probe the matter.

Two school girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by an attendant, leading to a massive protest in Badlapur in Thane district on August 20, affecting suburban services for more than 10 hours. Since then, allegations have surfaced against the police for the casual manner in which the case was treated, including making the parents of the victim wait for hours before registering a case.

"The school education department had sought a report over the incident. We found that the CCTV footage of 15 days is missing. We have told the police to investigate how it went missing. Since the crime was committed near the washroom, we sought CCTC footage and then the committee was told it had gone missing," Kesarkar told reporters.

The state government has given Rs 10 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to the parents of the victims and will also support their education till graduation, the school education minister said. "There are two cases. One is of rape. The victim's parents have been given Rs 10 lakh. The other case is of sexual assault. Here the state government has given Rs 3 lakh," he informed.

He said the school education has submitted its inquiry report in the case to the state Home department for further probe and action. Kesarkar said the school education department would provide a separate desk to deal with such cases.

A court in Thane district on Monday remanded the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested on August 17. The Maharashtra government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the incident.

Read More

  1. Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case : Opposition Parties Intensify Protest Across Maharashtra
  2. Uddhav Thackeray Appeals All To Participate In Maharashtra Bandh On Aug 24 For Daughters' Safety

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said CCTV footage of 15 days of the Badlapur school, where two girls were sexually assaulted, triggering nationwide outrage, is missing and police have been told to probe the matter.

Two school girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by an attendant, leading to a massive protest in Badlapur in Thane district on August 20, affecting suburban services for more than 10 hours. Since then, allegations have surfaced against the police for the casual manner in which the case was treated, including making the parents of the victim wait for hours before registering a case.

"The school education department had sought a report over the incident. We found that the CCTV footage of 15 days is missing. We have told the police to investigate how it went missing. Since the crime was committed near the washroom, we sought CCTC footage and then the committee was told it had gone missing," Kesarkar told reporters.

The state government has given Rs 10 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to the parents of the victims and will also support their education till graduation, the school education minister said. "There are two cases. One is of rape. The victim's parents have been given Rs 10 lakh. The other case is of sexual assault. Here the state government has given Rs 3 lakh," he informed.

He said the school education has submitted its inquiry report in the case to the state Home department for further probe and action. Kesarkar said the school education department would provide a separate desk to deal with such cases.

A court in Thane district on Monday remanded the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested on August 17. The Maharashtra government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the incident.

Read More

  1. Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case : Opposition Parties Intensify Protest Across Maharashtra
  2. Uddhav Thackeray Appeals All To Participate In Maharashtra Bandh On Aug 24 For Daughters' Safety

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BADLAPUR SEXUAL ASSAULTPOLICE TO PROBE CCTV OF BADLAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.