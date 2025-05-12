ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Sniffer Dog Leads Investigators To The House of A Murderer of An Elderly Couple

Salem: A sniffer dog solved a murder mystery when it went to the house of the assailant about 200 meters way from where a double murder had taken place and stopped.

A special police team from Suramangalam police station had engaged the sniffer dog when an elderly couple was found murdered in their house on Ettikuttai Street in the Zakirammapalayam area.

Baskaran (65) lived on Ettikuttai with wife Vidya (60). They both used to run a grocery shop in front of their house. Bhaskaran, had opened the shop as he did every day and had gone for lunch. Later, when he did not return to the shop after a long time, the local people who had come to the shop became suspicious they went inside their house.

They were shocked to see Bhaskaran and his wife Vidya lying in a pool of blood and tried to take both of them to the hospital. However, Vidya died at home. Bhaskaran, who had suffered a serious head injury, died on the way to Salem Government Hospital.

Following this, the Suramangalam police sent the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem and conducted an intensive investigation into who killed the elderly couple.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinav, who received information about the murder of the couple, visited and conducted an investigation. He also ordered the formation of special teams to quickly catch the killers.