Police Seize Illegal Property Worth Rs 2.31 Crore Of Sambhal Violence Accused

Sambhal: The police on Sunday seized properties worth Rs 2.31 crore belonging to Shariq Satha and his associate Sikander, members of the auto-lifters gang involved in the violence that broke out in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 24 last year. The confiscated land, illegally purchased in the names of their wives of the duo, will now be used for public welfare.

SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, "Properties worth Rs 2.31 crore of Shariq Satha and his partner Sikandar, who were involved in the violence, have been confiscated. A case was registered against the duo under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986."

When the property of the accused was investigated, it was found that Satha had bought a 268 square meter land at a prime location in the Turtipur area in the name of his wife, Gule Roshan, while Sikandar bought a 268 square meter land in the name of his wife, Saja Parveen.

"The land costs Rs 2.31 crore. The property was attached to the District Magistrate's Office under the Gangster Act in 2011. Despite being given a chance for several months, neither the accused could prove that the property was bought legally. The property was confiscated under section 15 of the act and has now been transferred to the government," Bishnoi said.

"Under section 4 of the act, there is a provision that on claiming the property, it has to be proved where the money came from. Both the accused were given several chances. On February 20, Ghulam, a gang member of Satha, was sent to jail," he added.