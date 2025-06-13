ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of Six Air India Crash Victims Handed Over To Relatives, Say Police

Police Inspector Chirag Gosai said DNA profiling is underway to ascertain the identities of others as their bodies are charred beyond recognition.

Health workers bring a victim on a stretcher to Civil Hospital after the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Health workers bring a victim on a stretcher to Civil Hospital after the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: A day after the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, the bodies of six victims were handed over to their families after identification on Friday, police said. At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, Inspector Chirag Gosai said.

He said DNA profiling is underway to ascertain the identities of others as their bodies are charred beyond recognition. "We have handed over six bodies to relatives. We have started the process of collecting DNA samples of relatives for profiling to identify bodies that are charred beyond recognition. Relatives of 215 deceased persons have approached us to give their samples," said Gosai, who is handling the affairs at the post-mortem room.

He said details are gathered from relatives arriving at the PM room, and these people are then sent to BJ Medical College to provide their DNA samples. "It will take nearly 72 hours to complete the exercise of matching the DNA samples. Once there is a match, bodies will be handed over to relatives from the post-mortem room," the inspector said.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

Ahmedabad: A day after the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, the bodies of six victims were handed over to their families after identification on Friday, police said. At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, Inspector Chirag Gosai said.

He said DNA profiling is underway to ascertain the identities of others as their bodies are charred beyond recognition. "We have handed over six bodies to relatives. We have started the process of collecting DNA samples of relatives for profiling to identify bodies that are charred beyond recognition. Relatives of 215 deceased persons have approached us to give their samples," said Gosai, who is handling the affairs at the post-mortem room.

He said details are gathered from relatives arriving at the PM room, and these people are then sent to BJ Medical College to provide their DNA samples. "It will take nearly 72 hours to complete the exercise of matching the DNA samples. Once there is a match, bodies will be handed over to relatives from the post-mortem room," the inspector said.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH VICTIMSAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHBOEING 787 DREAMLINER CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.