Police Reveal Drug Racket Kingpin AP Constable's Links

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough, Balanagar SOT and Kukatpally Police have busted an interstate drug racket involving a constable from Andhra Pradesh, who has been suspended. Officials seized 820 grams of cocaine mixed with ephedrine, estimated to be worth Rs two crore, and arrested five accused for transporting the narcotics. The prime accused, Gunasekhar, is currently on the run.

At a press conference in Shapurnagar on Tuesday. Balanagar DCP (in-charge) said an investigation revealed that Unnam Surendra (31), an unemployed man from Tirupati, was introduced to Gunasekhar, posted with the Tirupati Task Force six years ago. Surendra had also developed contacts with gold trader Chegudi Mercy Margaret (34) and Sheikh Mastanvali (40) from Addanki mandal in Bapatla district.

Surendra had lent Rs 9.20 lakh to his friend Venu of Kavali through Mercy and Mastan. When Venu failed to repay the amount, they began pressuring Surendra, which led to a dispute. Donthireddy Haribabu Reddy from Karlapalem mandal tried to mediate but failed to resolve the dispute. Seeking help, Surendra approached Gunasekhar three months ago.

Gunasekhar then offered an illegal "solution" by selling ephedrine to make money. In return, he promised a commission. Surendra informed Haribabu and proposed forming a group to sell the drug and repay the debt. Soon, Mercy roped in another associate, Devaraju Yesubabu (29), and the gang was formed under Gunasekhar's guidance.

Haribabu first reached out to his friend Appanna in Bengaluru to sell drugs. He delivered a sample to Appanna near Madanapalle in the Annamaya district. After verifying its quality, Appanna asked for 500 grams of the narcotics, which Haribabu procured from Gunasekhar 20 days ago.

The accused constable Gunasekhar. (ETV Bharat)

The gang later decided to expand operations to Hyderabad. On May 29, Gunasekhar handed over 840 grams of ephedrine mixed with cocaine to Surendra at SV University in Tirupati. Surendra met Haribabu in Guntur, and the two arrived in Hyderabad on June 1. They stayed at a friend's flat in Jayanagar of Kukatpally. Mercy, Mastanvali and Yesubabu joined them the same day.

Acting on a tip-off, Balanagar SOT and Kukatpally police, led by inspectors Shivakumar and Rajesh, raided the location near Jayanagar crossroad on Monday afternoon and arrested all five accused with drugs. Kukatpally Inspector Rajesh, ACP Ravikiran Reddy, Balanagar ADCP Satyanarayana and SOT DCP Srinivas were involved in the raid.

Sources say Gunasekhar has a prior case of duping a woman of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of selling land. A case in that regard is registered at Tirupati Rural Police Station.