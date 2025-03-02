ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Rescue Kidnapped Businessman's Son at Erode Check Post; Investigation Underway

Erode: The police rescued a Bengaluru businessman’s son at the Periyakallipatti check post near Bhavanisagar in Tamil Nadu. According to the police, he was kidnapped in Bengaluru due to a past enmity. Investigations have revealed key details about the abduction.

According to the police, businessman Muthu, a mango trader in Malaysia, also owns and rents properties in Bengaluru. His son, Isravel (21), is a second-year law student. On February 28, four individuals pretending to look for a rental house tricked Isravel into their car, claiming they needed to withdraw money from an ATM for a down payment. Once inside, he was gagged and abducted.

The kidnappers’ car reached the Periyakallipatti check post early the next morning, where Bhavanisagar police constable Arishkumar was conducting a routine vehicle inspection. Spotting the officer, Isravel shouted for help. Constable Arishkumar quickly pulled him from the vehicle, while the kidnappers fled.

The police took Isravel to Bhavanisagar station for questioning, where he revealed that his abductors spoke Malayalam and had demanded Rs 2 crore from his father for his release. During further investigation, Tamil Nadu police showed him photos of known associates of his father, and he identified one of the kidnappers as Usman from Kerala, with whom Muthu had a previous enmity.