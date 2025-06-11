Police Register Case In MSC Elsa Shipwreck Off Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Fort Kochi Coastal Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the owner of the MSC shipping company in the incident of a Liberian cargo ship sinking offshore, based on the complaint by P Shyamji, a native of Neerkunnam in Alappuzha. The ship master has been named as the second accused.

The complaint alleges that the cargo ship was handled dangerously and carelessly despite knowing it was carrying explosives and goods that could pose a danger to human life and property. The other crew members of the ship have been made the third accused.

The state government's position was that no case should be registered in the incident and that a fine should be imposed on the company. The FIR says that the traditional fishing sector was adversely affected by the release of harmful plastic waste and other goods from the containers of the cargo ship into the sea, which caused damage running into lakhs of rupees to the fishermen. Inspector TS Shivakumar of Fort Kochi Coastal Police is heading the investigation.

The Liberian ship, MSC Elsa, sank in the Arabian Sea on May 24, 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. All 24 crew members, including the captain, were rescued shortly after the accident. Containers and plastic pellets from the ship are continuously washing ashore in southern Kerala. The government has also declared the shipwreck a state disaster.