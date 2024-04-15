Police Open History Sheets against Jailed Sons of Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj: A year after the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the police started tightening the grip on his elder son, Umar Ahmed, and his younger brother Ali Ahmed. Atiq has five sons, of whom the third, named Asad, was killed in an encounter with STF a year ago. Whereas the first and second sons were lodged in Lucknow Jail and Naini Central Jail, and the fourth and fifth sons were in the Hatwa area living in a relative's house.
On April 14, the Dhumanganj police opened the history sheets against Atiq's two sons in jail. Atiq and his brother Ashraf, Umar and Ali Ahmed became the history-sheeters. A record 102 cases were registered against Atiq and 50 cases against Ashraf.
Many cases have been registered against Umar and he is currently lodged in Lucknow jail. Whereas 12 cases have been registered against his younger brother Ali and he was lodged in Naini Central Jail. Many other cases were registered against him, including assault. Several serious charges, including hooliganism, extortion, conspiracy to murder and murderous attack, are also included in the list. The police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Ali for absconding in the extortion case, after which he surrendered in court in 2022.