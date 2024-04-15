Police Open History Sheets against Jailed Sons of Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj: A year after the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the police started tightening the grip on his elder son, Umar Ahmed, and his younger brother Ali Ahmed. Atiq has five sons, of whom the third, named Asad, was killed in an encounter with STF a year ago. Whereas the first and second sons were lodged in Lucknow Jail and Naini Central Jail, and the fourth and fifth sons were in the Hatwa area living in a relative's house.

On April 14, the Dhumanganj police opened the history sheets against Atiq's two sons in jail. Atiq and his brother Ashraf, Umar and Ali Ahmed became the history-sheeters. A record 102 cases were registered against Atiq and 50 cases against Ashraf.