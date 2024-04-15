Police Open History Sheets against Jailed Sons of Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Both Jailed Sons of Gangster Atiq Ahmed Become History Sheeters; Dhumanganj Police Open List

The Dhumanganj police opened history sheets against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's two sons Umar Ahmed and Ali Ahmed, who are languishing in jail currently.

Prayagraj: A year after the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the police started tightening the grip on his elder son, Umar Ahmed, and his younger brother Ali Ahmed. Atiq has five sons, of whom the third, named Asad, was killed in an encounter with STF a year ago. Whereas the first and second sons were lodged in Lucknow Jail and Naini Central Jail, and the fourth and fifth sons were in the Hatwa area living in a relative's house.

On April 14, the Dhumanganj police opened the history sheets against Atiq's two sons in jail. Atiq and his brother Ashraf, Umar and Ali Ahmed became the history-sheeters. A record 102 cases were registered against Atiq and 50 cases against Ashraf.

Many cases have been registered against Umar and he is currently lodged in Lucknow jail. Whereas 12 cases have been registered against his younger brother Ali and he was lodged in Naini Central Jail. Many other cases were registered against him, including assault. Several serious charges, including hooliganism, extortion, conspiracy to murder and murderous attack, are also included in the list. The police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Ali for absconding in the extortion case, after which he surrendered in court in 2022.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.