Police Must Distinguish Between Civil And Criminal Dispute, Misuse Of Criminal Law A Serious Threat: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has observed that police officials should apply their mind to distinguish between a civil case and a criminal case, as misuse of the criminal law is posing a serious threat to the justice delivery system.

The matter had come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench deplored the recent trend, where parties involved in the matter often resort to converting civil disputes into criminal cases.

The top court had previously criticized this trend of parties lodging criminal cases in civil disputes for expeditious disposal of their grievances.

The bench, while hearing a matter on Monday, observed that courts cannot act as recovery agents, and pointed out that in recent times, parties, in a purely civil dispute, lodge criminal cases to recover money. The bench said the threat of arrest cannot be leveraged for recovery of outstanding amounts.

Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended before the bench that police are grappling with such matters and they are stuck in the middle.

The ASG submitted that if the police fail to register the case, where cognisable offence is alleged to be made out, then it faces criticism from the court, and bias is alleged when it registers the case.

The bench made these observations in a criminal case in Uttar Pradesh. The bench noted that regarding a dispute over recovery of money, kidnapping charges were alleged against an individual.