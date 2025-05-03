Police In Rajasthan Foil Demonetised Notes Exchange Bid And Seize Rs 1.34 Crore

Udaipur: Police in southern Rajasthan recovered a huge amount of demonetised currency in a major operation. In the Salumber district, police seized notes worth more than Rs 1.34 crore from a car during a highway blockade. The currency was found in large bundles, and three people have been arrested in connection with the case. An investigation is underway.
Salumber SP Rajesh Yadav said that based on inputs received by Salumber Police Station Officer Manish Khoiwal, a blockade was set up on the Udaipur–Salumber Mega Highway. During the check, a car was stopped and thoroughly searched, revealing several bundles of currency notes inside.
Upon inspection, the police discovered a large quantity of demonetised notes. Three individuals travelling in the car were immediately taken into custody. Upon counting, it was found that the vehicle contained 98 bundles of Rs 1,000 notes and 73 bundles of Rs 500 notes, totalling approximately Rs 1.34 crore.
The SP further stated that some bundles of blank paper and a special type of chemical were also recovered from the car. During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they were trying to exchange the old notes and were promised 12% of the total value in return.
Police Station In-Charge Manish Khoiwal confirmed that questioning of the accused is ongoing to uncover more details about the illegal transportation and exchange of old currency.
Read more: Fake Notes Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh Seized From Jodhpur Market, Two Arrested