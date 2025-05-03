ETV Bharat / bharat

Police In Rajasthan Foil Demonetised Notes Exchange Bid And Seize Rs 1.34 Crore

Udaipur: Police in southern Rajasthan recovered a huge amount of demonetised currency in a major operation. In the Salumber district, police seized notes worth more than Rs 1.34 crore from a car during a highway blockade. The currency was found in large bundles, and three people have been arrested in connection with the case. An investigation is underway.

Salumber SP Rajesh Yadav said that based on inputs received by Salumber Police Station Officer Manish Khoiwal, a blockade was set up on the Udaipur–Salumber Mega Highway. During the check, a car was stopped and thoroughly searched, revealing several bundles of currency notes inside.

Upon inspection, the police discovered a large quantity of demonetised notes. Three individuals travelling in the car were immediately taken into custody. Upon counting, it was found that the vehicle contained 98 bundles of Rs 1,000 notes and 73 bundles of Rs 500 notes, totalling approximately Rs 1.34 crore.