Police Drop Tear Gas from Drones on Protesting Farmers near Shambhu Border

New Delhi: Police on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers when they tried to remove barricades set up at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border in Ambala under their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Earlier this morning, the Haryana Police had warned the farmers not to cross the barricades. However, farmers broke through an iron barricade and threw it off the Ghaggar river bridge. Chaos erupted as police tried to prevent the protesters. They pushed back the farmers, hurled tear gar at them and also used drones to drop tear gas shells so as to avoid gatherings along the barricades.

The movement of the farmers was being monitored by the police via drones. At around 12:00 pm when protesters were seen barging towards the Shambhu border, tear gas shells were fired to prevent them from crossing over the barricades. The protesters were seen covering their faces with wet jute bags and cloths.

Haryana government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in around 15 districts along with barricading the Haryana-Punjab border. A senior official of Delhi Police said that adequate number of police and central forces have been deployed at the entry points into Delhi.

The 'Delhi Chalo' march was undertaken by farmers to press for their demands including enactment of a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The move came after a meeting with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda ended in a stalemate last evening. As already announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers started their march from Punjab.