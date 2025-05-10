ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Police Launch Drive To End Illegal Opium Cultivation And Nab Big-Time Smugglers

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have launched a drive to put an end to the illegal production of opium in the state. The state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has announced a zero tolerance policy against the drug trade while targeting illegal opium production that leads to production of narcotics falling in the category of opioids.

The strategy to finish off illegal opium involves making it a ‘no profit’ venture. Jharkhand is infamous for opium trade which the Police have been targeting for the last several years and the drive has yielded positive results.

According to the DGP the drug trade in Jharkhand can be divided into four aspects. The first is opium cultivation being carried out in several districts following which it is smuggled to several other states. The second aspect is transportation in which opium is smuggled out of the state while the territory acts as a transit route for drugs like ganja that is produced in states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.

The third aspect pertains to drugs made available across the towns in the state in the form of small packets and the last is the illegal use of pharmaceutical drugs.

“We are making efforts to make opium cultivation a no profit venture. This vocation that currently yields crores of rupees will become non profitable and people will stop opium cultivation. We are aiming to destroy every poppy field. Once we do this the people involved will not even think of growing poppy again because of the heavy losses they suffer,” said Gupta.

The opium produced in Jharkhand is sought by the drug cartels in several states. The DGP claimed that the Police tasted success in their endeavour in the last six months as they have been able to destroy the poppy plants grown over 22000 acres between September and April.